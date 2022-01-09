Tamil Nadu reports 12,895 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu reported 12,895 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the State health department on Sunday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 28,00,286 including 51,335 active cases at present.

A total of 12 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 36,855. As many as 1,808 people have been recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries have risen to 27,12,096 in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has also reported 185 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, according to the Union health ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)