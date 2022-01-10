Mumbai godown fire under control, no casualty reported

A fire that broke out in a godown in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday has been brought under control, informed Fire Brigade Officers. There has been no report of any casualty or injury reported so far.

"The fire which broke out at 6 am today has been brought under control. No injury or casualty reported; fire dousing still underway," KD Ghadigaonkar, Divisional Fire Officer. More details are awaited.(ANI)

