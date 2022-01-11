Left Menu

U.S. to seek accountability in future nuclear forces treaty with Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 01:36 IST
U.S. to seek accountability in future nuclear forces treaty with Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will seek accountability in talks on a future Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia, a State Department spokesman said on Monday.

"I think we'll be mindful of the history of this," spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We will need our own assurances that any arrangements that we're able to arrive at, that there is transparency, that we're not just trusting one another ... when it comes to intermediate range, missiles, weapons or any other any other area."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India
4
LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea

LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022