Left Menu

COVID-19: Haridwar administration bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti

Amid the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haridwar administration has banned devotees from taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on 'Makar Sankranti' i.e., January 14.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-01-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 11:01 IST
COVID-19: Haridwar administration bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti
Har ki Podi in Haridwar (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haridwar administration has banned devotees from taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on 'Makar Sankranti' i.e., January 14. "There will be a complete ban on Makar Sakranti celebration/holy dip on January 14 in view of a new variant of COVID-19 i.e., Omicron," the District Magistrate's order states.

Even, residents of the district will not be allowed in the area of 'Har ki Podi' on the day of the festival. "Night Curfew will also be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the district (on Friday)," reads the order.

It further adds that if someone is found violating the above-mentioned norms then proceedings will be initiated against the violator under Epidemic Disease Act 1897. Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in reference to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022