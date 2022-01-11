Left Menu

Paramilitary force constable allegedly kills his two children in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:48 IST
Paramilitary force constable allegedly kills his two children in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI): A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly killed his two children by throwing them in a well in Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Gaddigudem thanda (hamlet) of the district when the constable took his two children, aged 4 and 8 years, to an agriculture field and allegedly killed them by throwing them into the well there and fled, a police official said.

Some locals alerted the police and bodies of the two children were retrieved.

The official said the accused, who is working as a constable in CISF, came to his native hamlet four days ago along with wife and and children.

The couple used to fight over financial and some family disputes.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the accused had taken loans and when his wife questioned him over it and also about her gold they again quarrelled on Tuesday and apparently in a fit of rage he threw his children into the well.

A case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022