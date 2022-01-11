Paramilitary force constable allegedly kills his two children in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI): A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly killed his two children by throwing them in a well in Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Gaddigudem thanda (hamlet) of the district when the constable took his two children, aged 4 and 8 years, to an agriculture field and allegedly killed them by throwing them into the well there and fled, a police official said.

Some locals alerted the police and bodies of the two children were retrieved.

The official said the accused, who is working as a constable in CISF, came to his native hamlet four days ago along with wife and and children.

The couple used to fight over financial and some family disputes.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the accused had taken loans and when his wife questioned him over it and also about her gold they again quarrelled on Tuesday and apparently in a fit of rage he threw his children into the well.

A case was registered.

