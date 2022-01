BRIEF-Aramco And China Building Materials Academy Announce Launch Of NEXCEL

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO AND CHINA BUILDING MATERIALS ACADEMY ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF NEXCEL - A NEW CENTER OF EXCELLENCE FOR NON-METALLICS

* CENTER TO FURTHER ADVANCE USE OF NONMETALLIC MATERIALS IN BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION SECTOR * CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN BEIJING, CHINA

* NEXCEL WILL LEVERAGE CBMA’S EXPERTISE AND RESOURCES TO PROMOTE DEVELOPMENT AND APPLICATION OF NONMETALLIC TECHNOLOGIES Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)