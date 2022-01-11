Left Menu

Telangana weaver makes saree that fits in a match box

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Exhibiting his talent, a handloom weaver in Telangana has woven a saree, which fits into a match box. This saree woven by Nalla Vijay of Rajanna Sircilla district, was on Tuesday displayed before Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao, P Sabitha Indrareddy, V Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He gifted the saree to Sabitha Indrareddy, an official release said.

His hand woven saree that can be kept in a match box takes six days for making and if a machine is used for making it, the process takes two days, it said.

