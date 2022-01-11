Left Menu

Customs arrest Ugandan woman with heroin worth Rs 7.4 crore at Delhi airport

Customs officials on Tuesday seized heroin worth Rs 7.43 crore from a Ugandan woman, who had come to India from Entebbe via Dubai, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:47 IST
Customs arrest Ugandan woman with heroin worth Rs 7.4 crore at Delhi airport
Visual of the seized contraband. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials on Tuesday seized heroin worth Rs 7.43 crore from a Ugandan woman, who had come to India from Entebbe via Dubai, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A senior Customs official said that continuing its relentless vigil on economic social security, Customs at IGI Airport booked a Ugandan passenger for smuggling of 1060 grams heroin, concealed in 107 capsules kept inside clothes in baggage.

"The woman passenger arrived from Entebbe via Sharjah on January 11 and on suspicion she was stopped for frisking and Heroin was recovered from her possession. The value of seized Heroin is approximately Rs 7.43 crores. The passenger was arrested under NDPS Act," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022