Indonesia waiting for utility's green light before resuming coal exports-minister

Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif said on Wednesday that his ministry is waiting for the state utility PLN to confirm that coal supply for domestic power plants is secure before the government can start partially resuming coal exports.

Coal miners, which have fully met their so-called domestic coal obligation to supply power plants, will be prioritised for export resumption, Arifin said.

