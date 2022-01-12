Medical colleges in country have increased by 54 pc in last seven years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the number of medical colleges in the country have increased by 54 per cent in the last seven years and the future will belong to societies that invest in healthcare. "In 2014, our country had 387 medical colleges. In the last seven years only, this number has gone up to 596 medical colleges. This is an increase of 54 per cent. There were only seven AIIMS in the country before 2014 but now, the number of AIIMS approved has increased to 22," PM Modi said after virtually inaugurating 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

These medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri. The BJP-led government under leadership of PM Modi came to power in 2014.

"The future will belong to societies that invest in healthcare. The Government of India has brought many reforms in the sector. Various reforms have been undertaken to make the medical education sector more transparent," the Prime Minister said. He said medical under graduate and post graduate seats have gone up to around 1.48 lakh seats, an increase of about 80 per cent from 82,000 seats in 2014.

He said that regulations for setting up medical colleges and hospitals have been liberalised without compromise in quality. "This would be the first time that 11 medical colleges are being inaugurated at one stroke located in any one state," he added.

In October last year, the Prime Minister had inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur."I am getting to break my own record," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

