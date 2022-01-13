Left Menu

Gazprom quizzed on high energy prices, EU's Vestager says

Gazprom's decision to limit supply despite increasing demand is "thought provoking" and has prompted regulators to quiz energy suppliers including the Russian gas giant about the issue, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. "We have sent out questionnaires to a number of energy suppliers in this field.

Gazprom's decision to limit supply despite increasing demand is "thought provoking" and has prompted regulators to quiz energy suppliers including the Russian gas giant about the issue, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. "We have sent out questionnaires to a number of energy suppliers in this field. We have got a lot of responses but we are still waiting for others including Gazprom. We are eagerly awaiting the information from them in order to advance our analysis," Vestager told a news conference.

She said the issue of high energy prices was a very high priority for the European Commission.

