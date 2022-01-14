WB train accident: Indian Railways claims to have disbursed ex gratia payment to all victims

The Indian Railways has disbursed the ex gratia payment to all the kin of victims and injured in the Bikaner-Guwahati train accident which happened in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. According to the railways, the payment was made in the "least possible time".

The railways said that those who sustained minor injuries (26 persons) were paid Rs 26,000 each, people with grievous injuries (10 people) were given Rs 1 lakh each and the kin of those died have received Rs 5 lakh each. According to railways, as many as nine people died in the accident.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the preliminary inquiry showed a glitch in the locomotive equipment as the reason behind the train accident at Domohani in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. He also stated that the Commission of Rail Safety is conducting an inquiry to find the root cause of the incident. (ANI)

