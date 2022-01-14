Left Menu

Angie Motshekga hands over agricultural equipment to Free State School

According to the department, the equipment is to the value of $100 000.

14-01-2022
The department said the hand over of the equipment will play a significant role in improving learning and teaching while enabling learners to get hands on experience.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, along with Free State MEC, Dr Tate Makgoe, and the Ambassador for South Korea, Chull-joo Park, will this morning hand over agricultural equipment to Trio High School in Kroonstad, in the Free State.

"Valued at a cost of $100 000, the donation of equipment - which include a tractor and baler - will be distributed to Trio High School Farm, formerly Kroonstad Comprehensive High School, Unicom Agricultural School and Landboudal Agricultural School, situated in the Free State province," the department said in a statement.

The department said the handover of the equipment will play a significant role in improving learning and teaching while enabling learners to get hands-on experience.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

