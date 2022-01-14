Left Menu

Kerala reports 16,338 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 16,338 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:36 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 16,338 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. A total of 68,971 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 3,848 people recovered from the infection. 20 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 179 more deaths were designated as COVID-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

With this, the total death toll in the state due the disease currently stands at 50,568. There are currently 76,819 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

