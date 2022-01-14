Left Menu

Punjab: IED recovered was of high intensity, could cause heavy damage, says IG Border range, Amritsar

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) consignment weighing 5 kg that was recovered near the Attari-Wagah border on Friday was of high intensity and could cause heavy damage, said a senior police officer.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:38 IST
Punjab: IED recovered was of high intensity, could cause heavy damage, says IG Border range, Amritsar
Mohnish Chawla, IG Border range, Amritsar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) consignment weighing 5 kg that was recovered near the Attari-Wagah border on Friday was of high intensity and could cause heavy damage, said a senior police officer. Earlier today, Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar said that the device came from Pakistan and moreover, currency worth Rs 1 lakh has also been recovered.

Mohnish Chawla, IG Border range, Amritsar told ANI, "We have recovered 5kg IED which includes around 2.7Kg of RDX, 1.3Kg iron balls, codex wire, electric detonator, digital timer. We have registered a case and are investigating it. The IED is of high intensity and can cause high damage." Confirming the recovery of the IED, Viresh Kumar, DGP Punjab Police said that the recovery was done just 2.5 km from the international border.

"IED consignment weighing 5 Kg approximately which includes 2.7 Kg RDX recovered by STF from Gharinda area in Amritsar just 2.5 Km from the international border," he said. Meanwhile, in another development, an IED was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market in East Delhi today. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the market and the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the bomb.

The developments come ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022