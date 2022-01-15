Left Menu

Ride aggregators, delivery services to adopt electric vehicles mandatorily: Delhi govt

In a fresh push towards electric vehicles and bring down pollution levels in the city, the Delhi government has issued a draft policy directing all ride aggregators and delivery services to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles in its newly onboard fleets.

Updated: 15-01-2022 22:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh push towards electric vehicles and bringing down pollution levels in the city, the Delhi government has issued a draft policy directing all ride aggregators and delivery services to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles in its newly onboard fleets. With this, Delhi becomes the first Indian state/Union Territory to adopt an aggregator policy to regulate vehicular emissions.

The draft policy, under the Environment (Protection) Act 1986, has now been put in the public domain inviting suggestions and objections of the general public within a period of 60 days, post which it would be notified for implementation. Besides cab aggregators, delivery service providers such as food delivery, e-commerce logistics providers, couriers will have to alter vehicular patterns in Delhi.As per the policy, aggregators and delivery services would need to ensure 10 per cent of all newly onboarded two-wheelers and 5 per cent of all newly onboarded four-wheelers are electric in the next 3 months from the date of notification.

The aggregator policy proposes incentives to ensure the transition to EV in the ride hailing industry in a time bound manner. To ensure the policy has large scale impact in reducing vehicular emissions not just in Delhi but the larger NCR region, the Delhi government will also be making a representation to Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM).

Environment Minister Gopal Rai in a statement said, ''Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal has been a pioneer in taking measures to combat air pollution, this new policy would be first of its kind and will provide the necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment friendly." (ANI)

