Left Menu

Powerloom unit gutted in major fire in Bhiwandi; none hurt

A powerloom factory was gutted in a major fire in the wee hours on Monday at Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. The fire was finally doused after five hours around 6.30 AM, the official said.The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 10:28 IST
Powerloom unit gutted in major fire in Bhiwandi; none hurt
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A powerloom factory was gutted in a major fire in the wee hours on Monday at Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident. He said that the blaze erupted at the factory located in the Khadipar locality around 1.30 AM. Two fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) were rushed to the spot. The fire was finally doused after five hours around 6.30 AM, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately. Finished goods and raw material stored in the factory became fodder for the fire which gutted the entire unit. An industrial hub, Bhiwandi is known for its textile industry which boasts of the highest concentration of power looms and handlooms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022