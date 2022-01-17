Left Menu

UAE aims to capture 25% of hydrogen market share - minister

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:14 IST
Suhail al-Mazrouei Image Credit: Flickr
UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the Gulf country is aiming to capture around a quarter of the global hydrogen market with hydrogen produced both by electrolysis and from natural gas. Mazrouei added that as part of the country's hydrogen roadmap, it is currently implementing seven projects and looks forward to exporting hydrogen.

He said "There has been already discussed with many countries who we supply with hydrocarbons today, and they are keen to get hydrogen." The minister was attending a session at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

