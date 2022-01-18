Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say 12 dead in Saudi-led coalition strike, Al Masirah TV reports

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-01-2022 04:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 04:59 IST
Yemen's Houthis say 12 dead in Saudi-led coalition strike, Al Masirah TV reports
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Tuesday that a Saudi-led coalition strike on the capital Sanaa left 12 dead including women and children, the main television news outlet run by the group Al Masirah TV reported.

There was no immediate independent confirmation available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022