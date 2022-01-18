Yemen's Houthis say 12 dead in Saudi-led coalition strike, Al Masirah TV reports
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-01-2022 04:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 04:59 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Tuesday that a Saudi-led coalition strike on the capital Sanaa left 12 dead including women and children, the main television news outlet run by the group Al Masirah TV reported.
There was no immediate independent confirmation available.
