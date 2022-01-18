Left Menu

Woman Naxal killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A woman Naxal was gunned down in an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the jungle of Marzum in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP), Sunil Sharma on Tuesday.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A woman Naxal was gunned down in an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the jungle of Marzum in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP), Sunil Sharma on Tuesday. "One woman Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with DRG in the jungle of Marzum under Tongpal Police Station limits in Sukma," said Sharma.

The SP further informed that the body of the Naxal has been recovered while the intermittent firing is still underway as the operation continues. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

