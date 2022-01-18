Left Menu

President Kovind mourns death of legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday mourned the death of legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:28 IST
President Kovind mourns death of legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday mourned the death of legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath and offered condolences to his family and admirers. "Sad to learn about the demise of Shri Narayan Debnath, a noted cartoonist, who created immortal fictional characters that entertained children and adults alike. His passing is a big loss to the world of Bengali literature. Condolences to his family & admirers," Kovind tweeted.

The legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 97. Debnath was the creator of several Bengali comic characters and was undergoing treatment at Bellevue Hospital in Kolkata.

Debnath, who was born and spent most of his life living in Shibpur, Howrah, India, holds the record of longest-running comics by an individual artiste for his 'Handa Bhonda' comics series that completed its continuous 53 years of running. He was also the only comic artist in India who received a D.Litt degree. Debnath was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022