Left Menu

UK man admits exploiting worker kept in shed for 40 years

The man now lives in supported accommodation in another community.This is something that even now I struggle to comprehend, Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer said in a statement.For four decades he was in effect kept as a slave. Peter Swailes, 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to organise the travel of a person for the purpose of exploiting him.He entered the plea shortly before his trial was scheduled to begin.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-01-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 00:51 IST
UK man admits exploiting worker kept in shed for 40 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man in northwest England pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to exploiting a vulnerable victim who was found living in a garden shed that had been his home for 40 years.

The victim was rescued in October 2018 when officers from the Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority searched a trailer park in Carlisle and discovered him living in the shed, which had no light or heat, the agency said.

The man, now in his early 60s, told investigators that he worked on farms, doing painting, roofing and paving work for which he was paid as little as 10 pounds (USD 13.50) a day. The man now lives in supported accommodation in another community.

"This is something that even now I struggle to comprehend," Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer said in a statement.

"For four decades he was in effect kept as a slave." Peter Swailes, 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to organise the travel of a person for the purpose of exploiting him.

He entered the plea shortly before his trial was scheduled to begin. Swailes' father died last year before he could stand trial on the same charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022