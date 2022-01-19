Left Menu

Mexican science agency halves recommendation for glyphosate imports this year

Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology, CONACYT, advised a maximum import quota of 8.26 million kilogrammes (kg) for formulated glyphosate, and 628,616 kg for the more concentrated technical glyphosate, which it said are half the amounts it recommended last year. "This action moves forward the process to gradually eliminate glyphosate that will culminate in 2024 with its total ban," CONACYT said in a statement, noting that alternatives exist for weed management. A CNA spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on CONACYT's recommendation.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-01-2022 06:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 06:07 IST
Mexican science agency halves recommendation for glyphosate imports this year
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's top science agency has cut its recommendation for maximum glyphosate imports by half this year, urging agriculture businesses to take steps to reach a government target of phasing out the herbicide completely by 2024. Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology, CONACYT, advised a maximum import quota of 8.26 million kilogrammes (kg) for formulated glyphosate, and 628,616 kg for the more concentrated technical glyphosate, which it said are half the amounts it recommended last year.

"This action moves forward the process to gradually eliminate glyphosate that will culminate in 2024 with its total ban," CONACYT said in a statement, noting that alternatives exist for weed management. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued an executive order in 2020 to phase out glyphosate and GMO corn by 2024, arguing Mexico must attain food self-sufficiency without using toxic chemicals, a move supported by environmental and food safety activists.

However, Mexico's top farm lobby CNA has opposed the plan, arguing that neither glyphosate nor GMO corn are harmful to health and that reducing their use could affect farm production. A CNA spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on CONACYT's recommendation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022