NCB Bengaluru busts drug trafficking network; four arrested, including Nigerian national

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Bengaluru Zonal Unit has busted a drug trafficking network dealing with multiple drugs in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and arrested four people including a Nigerian national. On January 17, the NCB said it seized drugs such as 84 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of MDMA, small quantity of hashish and ganja at Electronic city, Bengaluru from the possession of a Nigerian national and three peddlers. All four were apprehended in Bengaluru.

"The peddlers were from Chennai and had come to Bengaluru to purchase drugs.The multiple drugs procured from the Nigerian national was meant for selling in hotels, pubs and colleges in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu," NCB said. The Nigerian supplier, NCB said, was "not only seasoned in supplying drugs but also an expert cook in teaching his buyers about various mixes and ways to improve potency of drugs, so that they can feel the high."

The peddlers from Chennai are known suppliers of multiple drugs in Chennai and Tamil Nadu and are habitual offenders, already involved in NDPS cases registered in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, NCB official informed. "NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Unit has effectively neutralised one of the major drug syndicate by arresting Nigerian supplier and the Chennai peddlers,which was operating in the state of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala," official said. (ANI)

