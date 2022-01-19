Left Menu

Kremlin says gas deal with Moldova is commercial matter

19-01-2022
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian gas sales to Moldova were a commercial matter between Russian energy giant Gazprom and the former Soviet republic, but gas was being delivered and needed to be paid for.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has rejected Moldova's request to reschedule its January gas payment, forcing the country to introduce a state of emergency in its energy sector, the Moldovan government said on Wednesday.

