Kremlin says gas deal with Moldova is commercial matter
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian gas sales to Moldova were a commercial matter between Russian energy giant Gazprom and the former Soviet republic, but gas was being delivered and needed to be paid for.
Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has rejected Moldova's request to reschedule its January gas payment, forcing the country to introduce a state of emergency in its energy sector, the Moldovan government said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
