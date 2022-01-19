Left Menu

SC to consider hearing PIL challenging use of EVMs

Updated: 19-01-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:46 IST
SC to consider hearing PIL challenging use of EVMs
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider the listing of a PIL that challenged the constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of People Act which had led to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), instead of ballot papers, for elections. The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana by advocate and petitioner ML Sharma seeking urgent listing of the plea. The Bench said that it would consider listing the case.

Sharma said imposing EVMs for voting is unconstitutional and section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and hence cannot be imposed. The plea asked for quashing section 61A of the RP Act for being "void, illegal and unconstitutional".

"Be pleased to direct that under the garb of Section 61A EVM cannot be used for voting purposes," it added. It further said, "The PIL was filed to protect the fundamental right of the citizen of India by challenging the constitutional validity of section 61A of the RP Act for imposing EVM under the garb of it for voting." (ANI)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

