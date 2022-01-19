Left Menu

Libya aims to keep oil output at 1.2 mln bpd in 2022, NOC's Sanalla says

told a news conference on Wednesday in Tripoli. NOC hopes it will be able to increase output further if it secures additional budget, he said, adding that the company plans to bring on stream this year two new fields that would add nearly 18,000 bpd to capacity.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:22 IST
Libya aims to keep oil output at 1.2 mln bpd in 2022, NOC's Sanalla says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya plans to keep oil output at 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the state-owned National Oil Corp. told a news conference on Wednesday in Tripoli.

NOC hopes it will be able to increase output further if it secures additional budget, he said, adding that the company plans to bring on stream this year two new fields that would add nearly 18,000 bpd to capacity. Sanalla said he was seeking a 2022 budget for NOC of 31 billion dinars ($6.7 billion), which he said would allow Libya to raise oil output to 1.4 million bpd.

Libya's overall budget, and the budget for the NOC, have been subject to intense political disputes over the past year involving the Government of National Unity, the eastern-based parliament, the central bank, the oil minister and Sanalla. Last year NOC closed output at several fields for weeks over what it said were budget concerns that were later resolved after talks with the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022