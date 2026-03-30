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Libya's Sharara Oilfield Set to Resume Full Production

Libya's Sharara oilfield, one of the nation's largest, is gearing up to resume normal production within 48 hours, following a temporary shutdown due to a pipeline explosion. The field links to the Zawiya refinery, highlighting its critical role in Libya's oil infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 02:22 IST
Libya's Sharara Oilfield Set to Resume Full Production
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The Sharara oilfield in Libya is on track to resume its normal production levels within the next 48 hours, according to field engineers speaking to Reuters. This development follows a gradual shutdown prompted by an explosion earlier this month that caused a fire in one of its pipelines.

As one of Libya's largest oil production sites, the Sharara oilfield boasts a capacity of between 300,000 and 320,000 barrels per day (bpd). The field is strategically important, connected to the Zawiya refinery, which processes about 120,000 bpd and is located just 40 km (25 miles) west of Tripoli.

The resumption of production at the Sharara site is crucial for maintaining the energy flow to the Zawiya refinery and stabilizing Libya's oil output after the disruption.

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