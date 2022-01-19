Left Menu

Kerala reports 54 new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Kerala reported 54 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:58 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 54 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the state government, the total count of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 645.

Out of these cases, 434 patients had come from low-risk countries, 107 from high-risk countries, 80 patients through contact tracing and 24 persons from other states. Kerala reported 34,199 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. The state has 1,68,383 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

