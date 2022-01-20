Bolsonaro says he will present plan to reduce fuel prices

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he plans to present a proposal to reduce fuel prices in the early part of the year.

In an interview with local broadcaster Jovem Pan, Bolsonaro also said he had talked to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes about freeing up more resources to invest in infrastructure, as well as more money for the Ministry of Citizenship and to fight the drought that has hit parts of Brazil.

