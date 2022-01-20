Left Menu

Bolsonaro says he will present plan to reduce fuel prices

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 03:52 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he plans to present a proposal to reduce fuel prices in the early part of the year.

In an interview with local broadcaster Jovem Pan, Bolsonaro also said he had talked to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes about freeing up more resources to invest in infrastructure, as well as more money for the Ministry of Citizenship and to fight the drought that has hit parts of Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

