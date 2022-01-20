Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat on January 21 at 11

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:46 IST
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat on January 21 at 11:00 am via video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Thursday. The inauguration will be followed by the Prime Minister's address on the occasion, the PMO said.

Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple. The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022