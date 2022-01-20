Left Menu

TCIL launches e-vehicle charging station in South Delhi at South Extn. Part I

The launch was inaugurated by Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture in the presence of Shri Sanjeev Kumar, CMD, TCIL & other dignitaries of area.

The charging stations are equipped with CCTV surveillance & Wi-fi facility for use by common public. It is also powered by a 6 kW solar panel. Image Credit: ANI
TCIL, a Mini Ratna Category-1 Status Company under the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, with support of SDMC launched first e-vehicle charging station in South Delhi area at South Extn. Part I on 20.01.2022. The launch was inaugurated by Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture in the presence of Shri Sanjeev Kumar, CMD, TCIL & other dignitaries of area.

This e-vehicle charging station is first one in series of 65 e-charging stations to be setup by TCIL in progressive manner in next four months in South Delhi area within easy reach of citizens of Delhi. Each charging station can charge 6 Two/Three/ Four wheeler vehicle at a time.

The charging stations are equipped with CCTV surveillance & Wi-fi facility for use by common public. It is also powered by a 6 kW solar panel.

The e-vehicle charging station will help in popularizing use of e-vehicle and in reducing pollution in metro city of Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

