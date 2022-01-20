Left Menu

Turkey plans power cuts to industrial facilities after Iran cuts gas flow

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Turkey's energy ministry said on Thursday it will impose limited and predetermined power outages to large industrial facilities and electricity plants after Iran cut gas flows to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure.

In a statement, the ministry addded that it took precautions to ensure other consumers would not be impacted by the gas flow interruption.

