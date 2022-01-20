BJP will win more than 300 seats in UP, claims Dy CM KP Maurya

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win more than 300 seats in the upcoming election in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win more than 300 seats in the upcoming election in the state. He further informed that he would be contesting from Sirathu (Kaushambi) of Uttar Pradesh.

Regarding political rival Congress, Maurya stated the fact that Congress opposes action against corrupt people indicates it favours corruption. He claimed that Samajwadi Party would soon become a 'Samapt Party' after Samajwadi Party members joined BJP.

When speaking about Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said, "He speaks about development. I dare him to contest from any constituency where he has contributed towards development. We have heard that he would be contesting from the Manipur Karhal seat. He didn't even have the guts to fight from an important constituency." Maurya added that BJP would give him a tough fight. "Akhileshji will forget to ride bicycle after that", stated the deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh.

On Congress' face for the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign Priyanka Maurya joining BJP, Maurya opined, "No other political party works for development like BJP does, be it Congress, BSP or Samajwadi Party." According to him, BJP rescued people from Gunda Raaj and danga, unlike other political parties. (ANI)

