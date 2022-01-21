Left Menu

DWS concerned about possible liquid gas chlorine shortages

Ratau said to date, the department has not received any reports that water boards are experiencing shortages of chlorine in their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:27 IST
DWS concerned about possible liquid gas chlorine shortages
Ratau said as of Wednesday, the supply company was packaging chlorine for the City of Cape Town, in accordance with the existing agreement. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has raised concern about possible liquid gas chlorine shortages from its supplier based in Kempton Park, Gauteng, which could affect water supply.

"If this were to happen, liquid gas chlorine shortages would [possibly affect] the treatment of potable water and effluent water managed by Water Service Authorities (WSAs), metros and water boards," department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said.

Ratau said while the department has no intention of speaking on behalf of the chlorine gas supplier, it believes the supplier will do everything in its power to ensure that water supply and effluent water treatment are not negatively impacted by the shortages.

Ratau said to date, the department has not received any reports that water boards are experiencing shortages of chlorine in their operations.

"As the department, we hope that water boards, metros and WSAs have spare supplies that will last them until shortages subside. The latest report from the supply company indicates that production is stable at 80%," Ratau said.

Ratau said as of Wednesday, the supply company was packaging chlorine for the City of Cape Town, in accordance with the existing agreement.

He said the department, through its provincial offices, will continue to track daily reports across the country to determine how the shortages are affecting the WSAs, metros and water boards, if at all.

"The department will monitor the developments and work with all affected parties, including the supply company, WSAs, water boards and water specialists to ensure the quality of the water supplied to water users and the receiving environment are not compromised," Ratau said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022