More than 60 reportedly killed in air strikes in Yemen - Save the Children
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:03 IST
Three children and more than 60 adults are reported to have been killed in air strikes in Yemen, a statement from Save the Children said on Friday, without providing any details.
An air strike had hit a temporary detention centre in Yemen's Saada province earlier in the day, killing several people including African migrants, a Reuters witness said, as the Saudi-led coalition stepped up operations on areas held by the Houthi movement.
