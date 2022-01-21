Himachal Pradesh to provide clean tap water supply to every rural home by 2024

"The State of Himachal Pradesh is well on track to achieve the target of providing clean tap water supply to every rural home by 2024 and the Centre is providing full assistance to the State to achieve the goal." Smt. Vini Mahajan, Secretary DDWS appreciated the progress made by Himachal Pradesh in providing tap water supply to rural homes during a review meeting with Shri Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Secretary Himachal on implementation of Har Ghar Jal and Swachh Bharat Mission in the State.

Shri Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, DDWS, Shri Prabodh Saxena, ACS Finance, and Shri Vikas Labroo Secretary, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Himachal Pradesh, were present during the offline review meeting.

Smt. Mahajan in her opening remarks said, "Jal Jeevan Mission is a decentralized, demand-driven, community-managed water supply scheme which aims to improve the lives of rural people by providing clean tap water supply to every home. She appreciated the excellent work being undertaken in the Himalayan state. Time-to-time campaigns are launched by the State which help in community engagement and sensitization of public on judicious use of water and its conservation to ensure its regular supply with adequate pressure."

Speaking on the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission, Smt. Mahajan said, "While the districts have self-declared themselves Open Defecation Free, but this is not a one-time effort. Efforts under the programme are being made to bring about social and behaviour change for sustainability of the ODF status of villages at all times."

Smt. Mahajan congratulated the state for providing 100% tap water connection in school and anganwadis. She said, "It will help in reducing water-borne ailments among children as safe water is provided to children for drinking and for cooking mid-day meal to the school administration. Providing water in learning centres enables handwashing and toilet usage which is so important during ongoing pandemic."

Shri Ram Saubhag Singh, Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh while presenting the state performance said, "good progress has been made by the state as it ranks 8th in the country to provision tap connection in rural household. Efforts will be made to provide remaining tap water connections within few months."

Shri Singh said, "At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission on 15th August, 2019, only 7.62 lakh (44.19%) households out of total 17.27 lakh households in the State had access to tap water supply. In about 28 months, 8.25 lakh households have been provided with clean tap water. The achievement made by the State is noteworthy because of Covid-19, lockdowns and difficult terrain."

Working in line with 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', Jal Jeevan Mission's motto is 'no one is left out' and it aims at universal access to potable tap water supply. At the start of the mission in 2019, out of a total of 19.20 Crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 Crore (17%) had tap water supply. During the last 28 months, despite Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns disruptions, Jal Jeevan Mission has been implemented with speed and today, 5.60 Crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Presently, 8.84 Crore (45.95%) rural household across the country have tap water supply. States of Goa, Telangana, Haryana and UTs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, D&NH and D&D have ensured 100% household tap connection in rural areas. At present, every household in 91 districts and more than 1.32 lakh villages are receiving tap water supply in their homes.

To ensure transparency and accountability in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, all information about Jal Jeevan Mission is in public domain and the JJM dashboard can be accessed at https://ejalshakti.gov.in/jjmreport/JJMIndia.aspx

(With Inputs from PIB)