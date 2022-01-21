Poland supports full Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, says president

Poland supports full Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and rejects the idea of spheres of influence, the Polish president said on Friday after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"I told President Zelenskiy that Ukraine can count on our country's support," Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter. "Poland rejects the concept of spheres of influence and supports full Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine."

