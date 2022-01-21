US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Netflix disappoints
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday and were on course for their at least third straight week of declines, after a weak forecast from Netflix sent shares of the streaming company and its peers spiraling down.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.70 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,701.69.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.35 points, or 0.25%, at 4,471.38, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.80 points, or 0.76%, to 14,046.22 at the opening bell.
