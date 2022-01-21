Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Netflix disappoints

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Netflix disappoints
Representative image
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday and were on course for their at least third straight week of declines, after a weak forecast from Netflix sent shares of the streaming company and its peers spiraling down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.70 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,701.69.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.35 points, or 0.25%, at 4,471.38, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.80 points, or 0.76%, to 14,046.22 at the opening bell.

