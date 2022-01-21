Adulteration in food items will not be tolerated: Rajasthan health minister

Left Menu

Officials must take a high number of food samples and take strict action against those found adulterating food, the minister said while reviewing the progress of the Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh campaign.In a statement, Meena said that since January 1, samples of more than 1,700 food items have been taken in the state.

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Friday said adulteration in food items will not be tolerated and directed officials to take strict action against violators.

He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide pure and unadulterated food items to the people. Officials must take a high number of food samples and take strict action against those found adulterating food, the minister said while reviewing the progress of the 'Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh' campaign.

In a statement, Meena said that since January 1, samples of more than 1,700 food items have been taken in the state. He said that on an average 100 samples are being taken daily in Rajasthan.

Meena said that in addition to 11 labs for testing food samples in the state, seven new labs -- Sikar, Baran, Dholpur, Nagaur, Ganganagar, Bhilwara and Barmer -- are proposed.

The campaign is being run in the state from January 1 to March 31. In this, teams of six departments are coordinating and trying to stop adulteration in food items.

