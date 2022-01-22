Left Menu

Jharkhand logs 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Jharkhand reported 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 22-01-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 03:17 IST
Jharkhand logs 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand reported 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Friday. As many as 3,814 people were recovered during the same period.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,47,254 new COVID cases on Friday and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.94 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country has so far registered 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

There is an increase of 4.36 per cent in its cases since Thursday as per the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022