Left Menu

Karnataka CM Bommai instructs for completion of lift irrigation project before December

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to invite tenders for package-6 of the Singataluru Lift Irrigation project before March 31 and complete the project before December.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-01-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 03:42 IST
Karnataka CM Bommai instructs for completion of lift irrigation project before December
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to invite tenders for package-6 of the Singataluru Lift Irrigation project before March 31 and complete the project before December. Speaking at a meeting to review the progress of the Singataluru Lift Irrigation Project, he asked the officials to redo the estimate for package-6 of the Singataluru project, take up the project on the intervention model and provide the outlet for farmers directly at their fields.

He also wanted the Koppal branch canal works to be completed on a priority basis. Water Resources minister Govind Karjol, Industries minister Murugesh Nirani, Mines and Geology minister Halappa Achar and senior officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022