Left Menu

Mumbai: Sudanese citizen held after smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh

A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs, after smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 04:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 04:32 IST
Mumbai: Sudanese citizen held after smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs, after smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan. "A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs this morning, after smuggling 1,861g gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan," said Customs.

He used the baggage trolley at the Mumbai Airport to take out the 4 packets of gold. Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized heroin weighing 450 gms, with a market value of Rs 2.7 crores, stated the Customs.

The drugs were found concealed in courier parcels. "After keeping surveillance for 5 days, the intended recipients - one Indian citizen and one Nigerian passport holder, were identified and arrested", informed the Customs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022