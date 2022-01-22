Left Menu

COVID-19: Amid rising cases, Gujarat imposes night curfew in 17 more towns

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in 17 more towns and extended its implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 26, informed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-01-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 11:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in 17 more towns and extended its implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 26, informed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday. The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore, Navsari, Navsari, Bilimora, Vyara, Vapi Valsad, Bharuch, Ankleshwar.

A review meeting was held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday before announcing the reviewed guidelines. Earlier on January 7, the government announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

As per COVID-19 guidelines, as many as 150 persons are allowed in the open and 50 percent in closed space for any social religious function. The cinema halls, libraries, auditoriums, gyms are also allowed to function with 50 percent occupancy. The public transport both AC and non AC buses can run with 75 per cent of its sitting capacity and standing is not allowed.

The occupancies are restricted in marriages and funerals also. As many as 150 persons are allowed in the open, 50 percent in closed space for marriage and 100 people are in funerals. As per the guidelines, all businesses, offices, shops, shopping malls, etc can be opened till 10:00 pm and 75 per cent sitting capacity in the restaurant is permitted.

Earlier on Friday, Gujarat reported 21,225 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. So far, Gujarat reported 10,22,788 COVID-19 cases.

