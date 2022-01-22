IMF board approves $455 mln loan deal for Congo Republic
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved on Friday a three-year extended credit facility worth about $455 million for Congo Republic, the IMF said.
The decision will enable an immediate disbursement to the Central African oil producer of about $90 million, it said in a statement.
