Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in JK's Shopian

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Kilbal area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"Encounter has started at village Kilbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

