Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in JK's Shopian

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Kilbal area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"Encounter has started at village Kilbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

