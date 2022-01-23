Left Menu

Kerala reports 45,449 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 45,449 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:13 IST
Kerala reports 45,449 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 45,449 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. During the last 24 hours, a total of 1,01,252 samples were tested. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 56,43,097.

During the last 24 hours, 27,961 people recovered from the infection, taking the total amount of recoveries in the state to 53,25,932. In the state, 38 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 39 more deaths were designated as COVID deaths that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

With this, the death toll in the state due to the disease currently stands at 51,816. There are currently 2,64,638 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

