BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Signs 50 Agreements During 6Th Iktva Forum

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* ARAMCO SIGNS 50 AGREEMENTS DURING 6TH IKTVA FORUM

* MAJOR SIGNINGS INCLUDE: SCHLUMBERGER – PARTNERSHIP ON CLIMATE LEADERSHIP AND DIGITALIZATION THROUGH LOCALIZATION INITIATIVES CAMERON/TECHNIPFMC/BAKER HUGHES – WELLHEAD EQUIPMENT LOCALIZATION PROCUREMENT AGREEMENTS LARSEN & TOUBRO – PRESSURE VESSEL FABRICATION LOCALIZATION SUTHERLAND GLOBAL SERVICES – SMART CITY SERVICES LOCALIZATION TANAJIB COGENERATION POWER COMPANY – TANAJIB COGENERATION AND DESALINATION AGREEMENT HONEYWELL – LOCALIZATION OF PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS ALFANAR COMPANY - CARBON FIBER INVESTMENT COLLABORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)