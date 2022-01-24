Left Menu

Smriti Irani urges to take pledge to bridge gender divide to build equal society

"Educate, Encourage, Empower! Today is the day to renew our commitment twd providing equal opportunities to our girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:45 IST
Smriti Irani urges to take pledge to bridge gender divide to build equal society
National Girl Child Day is celebrated in the country on January 24 every year with an objective to provide support and opportunities to the girls of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@NCWIndia)
As the nation celebrated National Girl Child Day today, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt Smriti Zubin Irani exhorted the countrymen to appreciate the daughters of the country and encourage them by celebrating their achievements and take pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive and equal society.

"Educate, Encourage, Empower! Today is the day to renew our commitment twd providing equal opportunities to our girls. On National Girl Child Day, as we celebrate accomplishments of our daughters, we pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive & equal society", said Smt Irani in her tweet message.

National Girl Child Day is celebrated in the country on January 24 every year with an objective to provide support and opportunities to the girls of India. It aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, and their health and nutrition and also to promote the girls position in the society to make their living better among the society. National Girl Child Day was first initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

(With Inputs from PIB)

