U.S. deputy Special Envoy for Iran leaves post, State Dept official confirms
Richard Nephew, a deputy to U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, is no longer serving in this role but remains a State Department employee, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Monday. The official did not give a reason for Nephew's change of role but said personnel moves were "very common" a year into the administration.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Nephew has left after differences of opinion within the U.S. negotiating team on Iran.
